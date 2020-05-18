EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update as at 30 April 2020
London, May 15
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.6
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.5
|3
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|3.3
|4
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|3.2
|5
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|3.2
|6
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|7
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|8
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.7
|9
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.7
|10
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|11
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.6
|12
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.6
|13
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|14
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.6
|15
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.4
|16
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.3
|17
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.3
|18
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|19
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.3
|20
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.1
|21
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.1
|22
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|23
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.1
|24
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.1
|25
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|26
|Total
|Energy
|France
|1.9
|27
|Swire Pacific A
|Real Estate
|Hong Kong
|1.8
|28
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|1.7
|29
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.7
|30
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.7
|31
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.5
|32
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.5
|33
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.5
|34
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.3
|35
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Energy
|Netherlands
|0.5
|36
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|0.4
|37
|Tokyo Broadcasting System
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.4
|Total equity investments
|81.4
|Cash and other net assets
|18.6
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|29.0
|Japan
|17.9
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|16.4
|United Kingdom
|12.6
|Americas
|3.3
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|18.6
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|22.3
|Communication Services
|15.7
|Financials
|9.6
|Information Technology
|7.3
|Industrials
|6.1
|Energy
|5.8
|Consumer Staples
|5.6
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.3
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Materials
|1.5
|Cash and other net assets
|18.6
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 April 2020, the net assets of the Company were £115,655,000.
18 May 2020
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
