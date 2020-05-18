EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update as at 30 April 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.6 2 Sanofi Health Care France 3.5 3 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 3.3 4 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 3.2 5 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 3.2 6 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 7 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.0 8 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.7 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.7 10 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.7 11 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.6 12 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.6 13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.6 14 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.6 15 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.3 17 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.3 18 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 19 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.3 20 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.1 21 ING Financials Netherlands 2.1 22 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 23 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.1 24 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.1 25 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.0 26 Total Energy France 1.9 27 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 1.8 28 BP Energy United Kingdom 1.7 29 ENI Energy Italy 1.7 30 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.7 31 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 1.5 32 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.5 33 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.5 34 BBVA Financials Spain 1.3 35 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 0.5 36 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 0.4 37 Tokyo Broadcasting System Communication Services Japan 0.4 Total equity investments 81.4 Cash and other net assets 18.6 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 29.0 Japan 17.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 16.4 United Kingdom 12.6 Americas 3.3 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 18.6 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 22.3 Communication Services 15.7 Financials 9.6 Information Technology 7.3 Industrials 6.1 Energy 5.8 Consumer Staples 5.6 Consumer Discretionary 5.3 Real Estate 2.3 Materials 1.5 Cash and other net assets 18.6 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 April 2020, the net assets of the Company were £115,655,000.

18 May 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

