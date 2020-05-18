Anzeige
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update as at 30 April 2020

PR Newswire

London, May 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.6
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.5
3Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.3
4SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 3.2
5Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 3.2
6AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.1
7Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.0
8Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.7
9Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.7
10VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.7
11Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.6
12Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.6
13NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.6
14China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.6
15OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.4
16Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.3
17ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.3
18Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
19East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.3
20NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.1
21INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.1
22BayerHealth CareGermany 2.1
23PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.1
24Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.1
25Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
26TotalEnergyFrance 1.9
27Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 1.8
28BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 1.7
29ENIEnergyItaly 1.7
30TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.7
31AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 1.5
32CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.5
33CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.5
34BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.3
35Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 0.5
36Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 0.4
37Tokyo Broadcasting SystemCommunication ServicesJapan 0.4
Total equity investments81.4
Cash and other net assets18.6
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK29.0
Japan17.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan16.4
United Kingdom12.6
Americas3.3
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets18.6
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care22.3
Communication Services15.7
Financials9.6
Information Technology7.3
Industrials6.1
Energy5.8
Consumer Staples5.6
Consumer Discretionary5.3
Real Estate2.3
Materials1.5
Cash and other net assets18.6
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 April 2020, the net assets of the Company were £115,655,000.

18 May 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

