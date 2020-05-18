SunPower has had to make fundamental changes to continue to be relevant in a solar industry very different from that of its roots. The company aims to become an energy service provider and is leaving low-cost manufacturing to its Chinese partner.From pv magazine USA. If you're of a certain age, the US solar pioneer SunPower evokes images of Stanford University innovation, record-setting efficiency and utility-scale deployments, as well as audacious venture investing by T.J. Rodgers. But SunPower has had to make fundamental changes to continue to be relevant in a solar industry very different ...

