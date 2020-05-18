From May 18, 2020, a mandatory sale of AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" (ISIN code LT0000130023) shares is launched. The closing date for execution of the mandatory sale is August 17, 2020. The price per share is EUR 0.88. The maximum number of shares to buy is 20 954 226. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: ESO1LTO1. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com