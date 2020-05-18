Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-05-18 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual report TLN 30.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 months TLN 31.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General Meeting TLN 31.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 - Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General Meeting TLN 31.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LOS1 Buyback VLN 19.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Subscription with rights VLN 28.05.2020 for capital increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Additional RIG Latvia LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Latvijas Juras medicinas Interim report, 3 months RIG 22.05.2020 centrs LJM1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Likvidejama ABLV Bank, AS ABLV Interim report, 3 months RIG 22.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Interim report, 3 months RIG 22.05.2020 rupnica RJR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - New Hanza Capital NHCA Interim report, 3 months RIG 22.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGGCB12028A auction LTGGNB12028A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend payment starting VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Annual General Meeting TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 3 months RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2020 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Annual General Meeting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2020 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2020 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 3 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2020 Latvenergo ELEK028020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2020 Latvenergo ELEK028020A Maturity date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
