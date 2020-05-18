Anzeige
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 
Tradegate
15.05.20
17:14 Uhr
1,994 Euro
+0,060
+3,10 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9392,03608:28
1,9382,02808:28
18.05.2020
Centamin PLC Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

Audited Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]

FY2019 vs FY2018

· Gross revenues[2] of US$658.1 million for the twelve months ending 31 December 2019, up 7% compared to the prior year

· Costs within annual guidance: cash costs of US$699 per ounce produced1, up 12%; all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") 1 of US$943 per ounce sold, up 7%

· EBITDA1 improved 10% to US$284.0 million, at a 43% EBITDA margin[3]

· Profit after tax increased 13% to US$172.9 million

· Basic earnings per share ("EPS") increased 17% to 7.59 US cents

· Operational cash flow improved by 11% to US$249.0 million, after gross capital expenditure of US$97.6 million predominantly invested in the long-term sustainability of the business

· Adjusted Group free cash flow improved by 17% to US$74.3 million, after profit share distribution of US$87.1 million and royalty payments of US$19.7 million to our local partner, the Egyptian government

· Debt-free balance sheet, with no hedging and cash & liquid assets[4] of US$348.9 million, as at 31 December 2019, which has increased further to US$379.2 million[5], as at 31 March 2020[6]

· To give shareholders greater certainty and expedite the dividend timetable, the previously proposed 2019 final dividend of 6 US cents per share was replaced[7] with a 2020 first interim dividend of 6 US cents per share, equating to c.US$69.4 million, and paid on 15 May 2020

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1285N_1-2020-5-17.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590230/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Annual-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-31-December-2019

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
