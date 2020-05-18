

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity declined for the second straight month in March, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Tertiary industry activity decreased 4.2 percent month-on-month in March after easing 0.7 percent in February.



Data showed that the broad-ranging personal services dropped 6.4 percent in March, and broad-ranging business services fell 2.1 percent.



Among components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, retail sales, business-related services, wholesale trade, goods rental and leasing, real estate declined in March.



Meanwhile, medical, health care and welfare, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, and information and communications increased from the previous month.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity decreased 5.7 percent in March, sharper than the 1.1 percent fall logged in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

