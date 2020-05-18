

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said the company's Bevespi Aerosphere has been approved in China as a maintenance treatment to relieve symptoms in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company noted that this was the first approval by the National Medical Products Administration for a maintenance, fixed-dose, long-acting dual bronchodilator combination therapy in a pressurised metered-dose inhaler.



Bevespi Aerosphere is already approved in the US, EU, Japan and other countries for the long-term maintenance treatment of moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken