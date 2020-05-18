

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L) announced the appointment of James North as Acting Chief Executive Officer. He will combine his role as Chief Operating Officer with the Acting CEO position. The company has asked Chris Mawe to return to his previous role as Chief Financial Officer.



Jim joined Ferrexpo in November 2014. Previously, Jim was Chief Operating Officer of London Mining plc. Prior to this, he held a variety of senior operational management roles with Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Mount Isa Mines.



