

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Monday a comprehensive partnership agreement with China's smartphone maker OPPO. Under the deal, Vodafone will offer a broad range of OPPO's smartphones to its European customers starting from May 2020.



Vodafone said that OPPO, with advanced 5G technology know-how and annual handset shipments of more than 100 million, is a natural partner for its gigabit network. The collaboration is expected to give Vodafone consumers more choice and accelerate 5G adoption across its international markets.



OPPO's products including 5G flagship smartphones such as the OPPO A series, Reno series and Find X series will be made available across Vodafone's retail and online channels.



In the first phase of cooperation, Vodafone will introduce OPPO products across retail channels in Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands.



OPPO's most of the manufacturing facilities have resumed normal operation amid Coronavirus outbreak. It is expected that even during the crisis, OPPO can continue to provide products to Vodafone and ensure business continuity.



While physical retail is currently constrained, both companies will develop online sales channels.



