Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission - Vulcan Industries Plc 18-May-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RULE 23 - PROFORMA PRE-ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Vulcan Industries Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered address: 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW. Telephone number: +44 (0) 7803 778362 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Board Members Ian Tordoff, aged 58 - Non-Executive Chairman Prior to founding Vulcan, Ian's experience in directing large operations included: leading an EY team in restructuring functions in Ford of Europe as part of a turnaround strategy addressing $2bn per quarter losses before moving to a loss-making European ISP helping to take it to break-even in 18 months. He has created and led specialist teams in the execution of $6bn+ health-sector projects, delivering substantial service developments in the UK and the Middle East. Ian has held non-executive and advisory roles in the NHS, dermal testing and digital-health businesses. Currently he is a Director of a listed wellness business and holds advisory roles with IT, Logistics and Health businesses in the UK & Asia. John Hunter Maxwell, aged 74 - Director and Chief Executive Officer John is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is on the Board of Directors at London Finance & Investment Group Plc. John was previously employed as an Independent Non-Executive Director by RSA Insurance Group Plc, Non-Executive Director by Provident Financial Plc, Chairman by DX Services Plc, Non-Executive Director by HomeServe Plc, Non-Executive Director by Parity plc, Executive Director by Prudential Plc, CEO of BPB Industries Plc, CEO of Provincial Group Plc, Chairman at Prolific Plc, Director General at The Automobile Association Limited and a Governor at Royal Ballet School Neil Clayton, aged 57 - Group Finance Director Neil is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He is on the board of Agriterra Limited (AIM) and Block Commodities Limited (AQSE Growth Market) and Global Web Pay Limited. As well as providing CFO consulting to offshore AIM listed groups with business activities in agricultural, health and natural resources in Africa, he also brings to the Board specialised capital restructuring experience from his role as Group Finance Director of Earthport Plc. Previously Neil held senior financial positions at First Technology plc, the international automotive safety and sensing manufacturing group. Kieran Vaughan, aged 50 - Non-Executive Director Kieran was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2012 and is a highly successful practitioner who is constantly in high demand and much sought after to defend in the most serious and complex of cases. A leading practitioner who practices in, fraud and financial /commercial crime. He has also advised and continues to advise in relation to criminal, quasi-criminal matters and international commercial arbitration. Over the years he has successfully represented defendants in many of the country's highest profile fraud, murder and terrorist trials. In addition, he regularly appears in the Court of Appeal. Kieran has been described in the legal directories as having "an exceptional legal mind." APPLICANT SECTOR CLASSIFICATION: Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Production DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Vulcan has been incorporated to build a group of UK companies providing high quality products and services to the engineering, manufacturing and engineering sectors, particularly focussed on metal fabrication and precision engineering, which have underlying profitability and growth potential and can benefit from being part of a larger group focussed on similar or complementary sectors to the target. Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. The group will also optimise productivity through the introduction of new technologies and processes in line with Industry 4.0. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBA Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0004 par value each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBA SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder No. of % of Number of % of Shares issued Shares in Enlarged Shares Enlarged Share Share Capital Capital TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 1 June 2020 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.vulcanplc.com [1] In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: · NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED · ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES · DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS · DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT N/A In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 64210 EQS News ID: 1047051 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5b8e313aa86fb9aec7111ae549ecad8d&application_id=1047051&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2020 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)