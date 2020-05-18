

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU):



-Earnings: -$20.11 million in Q1 vs. -$56.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.52 in Q1 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sohu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$18.37 million or -$0.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.72 per share -Revenue: $436.00 million in Q1 vs. $411.27 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $410 - $445 Mln



