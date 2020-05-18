Japan's Kaneka and Taisei have designed their T-Green Multi Solar system to be integrated into walls and window surfaces. The system is available in two different versions - a solid type in which PV laminates are turned into vertical exterior panels or walls, and a variant that achieves transparency through striped solar cells that are integrated into window glass.Kaneka, a Japanese chemical producer and solar panel manufacturer, has developed a building-integrated PV (BIPV) system in cooperation with Tokyo-based construction contractor Taisei that can be used for vertical installations in walls ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...