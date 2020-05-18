Anzeige
Montag, 18.05.2020

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Berlin
18.05.20
09:14 Uhr
3,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
18.05.2020 | 09:05
Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

Suominen Corporation May 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsky, Petri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20200518080948_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 3.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.15 EUR


For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
