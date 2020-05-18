Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

Suominen Corporation May 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsky, Petri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Corporation
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20200518080948_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 3.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.15 EUR
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.