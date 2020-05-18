International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): Dr Obiageli "Oby" Ezekwesili appointed to IBFD Board of Trustees

IBFDis honoured to announce the appointment of Dr Oby Ezekwesilito the Board of Trustees, effective from 1 April 2020.

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As member of the Board of Trustees Dr Ezekwesili will contribute to the oversight of IBFD's expansion in developing economies, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience in international organizations and capacity building. She will help IBFD build on its strengths: independence and quality.



Jan Maarten Slagter , CEO of IBFD, says:

"IBFD is delighted that Dr Ezekwesili has joined our Board of Trustees and expect that her unique perspective and contribution will be enormously beneficial, in particular to the work that we do in developing economies. The current crisis will put more strain on government budgets and domestic resource mobilization will be more important than ever going forward."

Biography of Dr Oby Ezekwesili:

Dr Ezekwesili was a candidate for the office of the President of Nigeria in the 2019 election. She is an economic policy expert and senior economic adviser at the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI).

She was a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy and is a co-founder of Transparency International.

Dr Ezekwesili was Vice-President of the World Bank's Africa division and is former Nigerian Minister of Education, Minister of Solid Minerals, Head of the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit and former Chairperson of the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Dr Ezekwesili is also co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Africa Regional Strategy Board and a co-founder of the BringBackOurGirls movement.

For her national service and social commitment, Dr Ezekwesili was decorated with the national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) of Nigeria. She was on the 2015 TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.

