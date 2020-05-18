

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) said the company plans to begin ramping-up progressively to achieve full production at the Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in the coming weeks. Previously, the company restarted operations at the San Jose mine in southern Argentina. The brownfield exploration programme is expected to recommence in July.



Ignacio Bustamante, CEO, said: 'We are now in a position to restart our Peruvian operations and we intend to execute a disciplined remobilisation of our workforce in line with the prescribed health protocols and guidelines from the government.'



