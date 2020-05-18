Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, announces the expansion of the supply of subcutaneous products (SCIT), further broadening its offering to patients and the medical community through a sustained investment in quality and operational excellence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005223/en/

"Stallergenes Greer is committed to the disciplined execution of the company's strategy and is well advanced on its transformation journey. Our robust fundamentals, investments in quality, and commitment to operational excellence continue to yield results as evidenced by the expansion of SCIT products, the widening of our portfolio and the solidifying of our leadership positions in various markets. We can be proud of our achievements and look ahead with confidence," declares Michele Antonelli, Chief Executive Officer.

Acceleration of SCIT production

In April 2020, the French Agency for Medicines and Health (ANSM) lifted its injunction, which primarily impacted the production of subcutaneous products for the Europe and International region. SCIT production will fully resume in Antony, France, in the coming weeks, starting with skin prick tests (Alyostal pricks) for diagnosis, and Alustal for the treatment of patients with allergies. SCIT production in the US, where Stallergenes Greer continues to lead the market, has remained fully operational and was not part of the injunction.

With sustained investments in its global manufacturing capabilities, Stallergenes Greer operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and quality systems that meet the highest product quality standards.

Stallergenes Greer intends to further provide injectable forms with the resumption of Phostal.

SCIT products meet the needs of patients whose profile and lifestyle require an alternative access to treatment and delivery mode, longer intervals between treatment, or monitoring of adherence by their physician.

Further broadening the allergen immunotherapy treatment portfolio

Stallergenes Greer remains determined to offer an extensive portfolio of treatment solutions tailored to each patient profile and to each market, including injectable therapies, sublingual therapies such as drops and tablets, venoms and diagnostics. From diagnosis to treatment, Stallergenes Greer's portfolio is designed to ensure the consistency of its products in terms of active ingredients and high-quality standards. It allows physicians to choose the administration method which is best suited to each patient's needs and lifestyle.

In 2019 alone, the company added 15 new Staloral allergen references to its sublingual portfolio and will launch another 10 references in 2020.

Stallergenes Greer, also continued to enhance its tablet offering which already includes Oralair for the treatment of grass pollen allergies and Actair for the treatment of house dust mite allergies, which is distributed in selected countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

The company recently submitted a European marketing application authorisation for its house dust mite allergy immunotherapy tablet. The tablet is also under New Drug Submission review by Health Canada.

Stallergenes Greer is delivering on the disciplined execution of its strategy of providing people with allergies a broad range of personalised treatment options, which will make it both a company with a complete portfolio and a valued partner for patients and the medical community.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER Ltd

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

Additional information is available at https://www.stallergenesgreer.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005223/en/

Contacts:

Communication

Catherine Kress

+33 (0)1 55 59 26 05

Email: catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com