AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 15/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3061 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2107301 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 64275 EQS News ID: 1049209 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2020 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)