RD GLOBAL- INVAMED's Turkish Ray Treatment (TurkishBeam) for COVID-19 Approved for Testing

ANKARA, Turkey, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Turkish Ray Treatment Method has been approved by the Turkish Ministry of Health for testing on patients in Turkey, in the fight against COVID-19. As the animal studies and human cell trials conducted on this treatment have generated positive results, the Turkish Ministry of Health has approved the clinical study application of the company RD GLOBAL- INVAMED. RD GLOBAL- INVAMED has also been officially invited by Cleveland Clinic and also New York University Medical Center, one of the most prestigious medical centers in USA, to conduct the relevant trials and analysis of TurkishBeam treatment.

Turkish Ray Treatment Method is an established method of study which has already been conducted on various viruses and microorganisms (such as fungus and bacteria) using ultraviolet and laser technologies whilst neither damaging human cells or affecting the composition of DNA. It was first developed by Turkish scientists under the name of "TurkishBeam Selective UV and Laser Treatment" in short "TurkishBeam" - the result of three years of research and development activities under RD GLOBAL - INVAMED, a leading global medical device manufacturer company based in Turkey, which has been conducting studies on pathogens and microorganisms which cause infection, since 2017. After continuing trials on various viruses, RD GLOBAL - INVAMED has decided to accelerate these studies and focus entirely on COVID-19 as of November 2019. Since then, several safety tests and animal studies have been carried out regarding the effects of ultraviolet ray and lasers on different microorganisms and viruses.

With the conducted studies concentrated on COVID-19, it has been noted that, via the application of this treatment directly to the lungs via tracheal, oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal and bronchia, the viruses in this area are completely destroyed, without damaging and/or harming human tissues. Also, with this treatment, blood cells are sterilized and the lungs are purified of all pathogen cells at the same time. Positive and promising results on the treatment of COVID-19 and similar viral diseases were found from the conducted animal studies and Clinical Study Application was made to the Turkish Ministry of Health. Approval was received on May 4th, 2020, and this treatment has since been applied on human patients under the necessary studies.

RD GLOBAL- INVAMED has been officially invited by Cleveland Clinic and New York University Medical Center, to conduct relevant trials and analysis of TurkishBeam treatment. Frank J. Veith, a Professor of Surgery from Cleveland Clinic and New York University Medical Center has clearly stated in the invitation letter that TurkishBeam has a unique and promising treatment method against COVID-19 and therefore it will be both crucial and worth evaluating the contribution of this treatment.

RD GLOBAL- INVAMED has stated that TurkishBeam will commence the process of approval of FDA and MHRA after its final procedures.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169188/TurkishBeam.jpg

Media Contact:

Bahar Demir

+90-545-244-46-12