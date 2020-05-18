Technavio has been monitoring the hemodialysis equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 192.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., and Toray Industries Inc are some of the major market participants. The shortage in availability of kidneys for transplant will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Shortage in availability of kidneys for transplant has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hemodialysis Equipment Market is segmented as below:

End-user In-center Hemodialysis Home Hemodialysis

Geographic Landscape Europe North America Asia ROW

Product Single-pump Hemodialysis Equipment Double-pump Hemodialysis Equipment



Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hemodialysis equipment market report covers the following areas:

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Trends

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances and new product launches as the prime reasons driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth during the next few years.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the hemodialysis equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., and Toray Industries Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hemodialysis equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hemodialysis equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hemodialysis equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hemodialysis equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemodialysis equipment market vendors

