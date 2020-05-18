

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Ramar Foods is recalling one flavor of Peekaboo ice cream sold through Target stores in four states, citing possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves 14 ounce packages of Peekaboo branded Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream product. It was available for purchase at select Target stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.



The affected ice cream comes in a 14 ounce, printed paper container with UPC# 8685400001, and a Best Before date of 10/08/2021.



The agency noted that only thirty-three containers of the ice cream product were purchased by consumers, while the remaining containers have been removed from commerce.



Eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Most people suffer stomachaches, headaches, diarrhea and nausea.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, listeria affects about 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 250.



The Pittsburg, California-based company has not yet reported any illnesses related to the product, and it has suspended the production of it.



Consumers who bought the recalled product will be offered a full refund.



Recently, Listeria-contaminated Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, had led to the death of four people and hospitalization of around 30 people.



In early April, Brooklyn, New York-based H&C Food Inc. had recalled Enoki mushrooms, citing Listeria concerns. In March, Sun Hong Foods, Inc. and Commerce, California-based Guan's Mushroom Co. recalled all cases of Enoki Mushroom, produced in Korea.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken