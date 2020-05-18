DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE saw a stronger finish to FY20 than expected as China resumed trading faster than anticipated. In Q121 so far, slightly weaker customer demand and manufacturing shutdowns elsewhere are affecting sales; to manage cash during this period management has cut discretionary spending, is pausing M&A and has cut the FY20 final dividend. These measures combined with lower than expected gearing at the end of FY20 leave the company well-funded to trade through this period of disruption.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...