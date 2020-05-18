Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
DER SHROOM-BOOM!!!: Neue PILZ-RAKETE entdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1121 ISIN: GB0003375820 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.05.2020 | 11:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 18

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:18 May 2020

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Values PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
Period of return:From:18 November 2019To:17 May 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan

Name of contact:Smita Amin
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Telephone number of contact:01737 836347
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.