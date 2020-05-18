Jennifer Burl of WEI Recognized as One of CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

Women of the Channel List Highlights Extraordinary Women in the IT Channel

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / WEI announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Burl, vice president of marketing and corporate social responsibility, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

Burl is a channel marketing and product management visionary with more than 25 years of experience working both in and for the channel. In her current position, she drives strategies for marketing engagement and activation, customer advocacy marketing, and community and social responsibility outreach. She is also heavily engaged with WEI's vendor partners and lends her skills as a mentor by presenting training workshops and seminars within the industry. Burl's passion for the channel inspires her to take advantage of any and all opportunities to expand her expertise and extend beyond her role whenever possible.



Jennifer Burl

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

"We are incredibly proud of Jennifer's accomplishments, as well as the knowledge and leadership she brings with her," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "At all levels of our organization, we encourage our employees to strive for more, reach further and do more, and Jennifer exemplifies this."

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

