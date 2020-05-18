The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius May 18, 2020: ISIN code LT0000610305 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGGCB12028A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGGNB12028A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-05-20 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2028-05-03 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,2 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,300 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,373 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,420 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 63 900 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 28 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 29 827 336,65 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.