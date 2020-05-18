Subscription rights in STENOCARE A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 May 2020. As of the same date, DK0061078425 (STENO) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061272234 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: STENOCARE, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:6 Shareholders in STENOCARE A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share. 6 subscriptions are required to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 25 May - 9 June 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196841 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: STENO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STENOCARE A/S makes a rights issue of up to 1,490,460 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 0.08. Subscription price is DKK 20. Subscription period: 27 May - 11 June 2020, both days included. For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Keswick Global AG, tel. +43 (1) 533 88 90 0 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=776532