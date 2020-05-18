

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) said, mainly as a result of B through L, the company recorded a loss to owners of the parent of 961.6 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 compared to profit of 1.4 trillion yen, previous year. Loss per share was 485.33 yen compared to profit of 628.27 yen, last year.



Operating loss was 1.4 trillion yen, for the fiscal year period. The company said the SoftBank segment recorded robust growth, with operating income increasing 7.4 percent year-on-year. Operating loss from SoftBank Vision Fund and other SBIA-managed funds was 1.9 trillion yen, for the fiscal year. Excluding results of SoftBank Vision Fund and other SBIA-managed funds, operating income declined to 566.7 billion yen from 817.0 billion yen.



Fiscal year net sales improved 1.5 percent to 6.2 trillion yen. Net sales increased in the SoftBank and Arm segments, but decreased in the Brightstar segment.



SoftBank Group said its investment businesses, particularly SoftBank Vision Fund, have already been adversely affected from the COVID-19 outbreak, with SoftBank Vision Fund recording an investment loss of 1.1 trillion yen in the fourth quarter due to a decline in the fair values of its investments. If the pandemic continues, the company expects the uncertainty in its investment businesses will remain over the next fiscal year.



