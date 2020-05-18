

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Monday as data showed the slowest rate of growth in new coronavirus cases since late February and Fed Chair Jerome Powell predicted a slow recovery in an interview.



The latest data showed that strict lockdowns slowed the rate of coronavirus infections in the hardest-hit areas.



In remarks aired on CBS's 'Face the Nation', Powell said the United States would have a slow recovery from what he called the 'biggest shock that the economy's had in living memory.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 100 points, or 2.33 percent, at 4,377 after edging up 0.1 percent on Friday.



Hotel company Accor rose nearly 3 percent after it secured a new banking credit facility and said it is seeing some 'initial signs of business improvement.'



Energy major Total SA surged 4.3 percent as it called off plans to acquire Occidental Petroleum Corp's assets in Ghana, and agreed to buy up assets from Energías de Portugal.



