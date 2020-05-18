Changes in Management at Enzymatica

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengt Baron will assume the role as Executive Chairman of the Board and Therese Filmersson has been appointed acting CEO for Enzymatica. As announced earlier Fredrik Lindberg, the company's present CEO, will leave the company in the summer - the recruitment of his successor is ongoing. Fredrik Lindberg, will however, continue to be engaged in the company as he was elected board member at the Annual General Meeting on May 5. As of June 13, Therese Filmersson will assume the role as acting CEO until a new CEO has been recruited while maintaining her role as CFO. Bengt Baron will act as strategic support to the management as Executive Chairman of the Board. Claus Egstrand will continue in the role as Chief Operating Officer.

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

