Referring to the bulletin from AddLife AB's annual general meeting, held on May 7, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 27, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: ALIF B Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0007982814 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 26, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014401378 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 27, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB