The folding carton market in North America is likely to experience steady growth because of the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging the emergence of specialized folding cartons. Rising at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of 2.32 million tons by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005221/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The folding carton market in North America will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is increasing demand and reducing production. This is expected to increase the prices for the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of vendors."

Technavio's recent analysis of the folding carton market in North America, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in the US, Canada, and Mexico, geographically. The US region is expected to have a market share of 73% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/folding-carton-market-industry-analysis

Volatility in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing folding cartons and the availability of substitutes for folding cartons are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the market and the use of anti-counterfeiting technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry will have a positive impact on the folding carton market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio's analysis of the folding carton market in North America also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will drive the folding carton market growth in North America during the next five years

Precise estimation of the folding carton market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the folding carton market industry across the US, Canada, and Mexico

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market in North America

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005221/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com