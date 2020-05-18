NGMedical GmbH is pleased to announce the launch of its new cervical BEE cage in Europe. The BEE cage is designed to challenge the limits of additive manufacturing. The intelligent honeycomb endplate design reduces the risk of subsidence significantly, while enhancing fusion. The honeycomb structure encourages bony ingrowth and allows the reduced use of titanium minimizing risks of artefacts, while offering a very large graft space. This is another significant innovation from the team, who invented the first line of additively manufactured interbodies.

"We are extremely proud of this next level innovation of our great team. BEE is another step in a line of innovations coming from NGMedical" says Nino Weiland, Operations Manager and head of R&D.

NGMedical is specialized on motion preserving spinal implants as well as intelligent solutions for fusion surgery. With an experienced team of specialists and in cooperation with experienced spine surgeons, NGMedical works on well thought and tested solutions for the state-of-the-art spine surgery. More innovations and markets will follow soon.

For more information www.ngmedical.de

