SThree (STEM) SThree: Issue of Shares 18-May-2020 / 10:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 May 2020 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 15,579 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 132,893,570 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 132,843,797 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 49,773 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 64305 EQS News ID: 1049369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2020 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)