Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2020 / 11:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.5318 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210787 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 64363 EQS News ID: 1049503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2020 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)