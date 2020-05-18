The webinar series will educate companies operating online on how to protect themselves from negative effects of chargebacks

Chargebacks911, a dispute management specialist, announced dates for the first set of Chargeback University seminars, a series of webinars that educate online merchants about managing risk, payment disputes and internal processes helping minimize losses and maximize revenue recovery related to chargebacks.

Chargebacks occur when a consumer calls their bank to dispute a charge on their credit card statement. These chargebacks can be legitimate issues that merchants have not addressed, but quite often the chargeback process is abused by consumers costing online businesses billions of dollars in lost revenue, operational expenses and fines placed on merchants by issuing banks and card brands.

Don Bush, VP of Partner Engagement at Chargebacks911, explained: "Properly managing risk and loss associated with chargebcaks has never been more important than it is today. The global COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous stress on digital businesses. Financial institutions, retailers, restaurants, gaming, travel and delivery companies, and more, are all feeling a range of negative effects of the outbreak. Chargebacks being one of the areas of great concern.

"With all the cancellations taking place and new customers using online services, there is added pressure on call centers, support staff and retailer policies, so managing through the crisis will be key to keeping businesses viable and customers satisfied that's why we created these free support sessions. Education is essential to managing a crisis like this today and on into the future."

Beginning May 26th, the Chargeback University will address topics related to lowering the number of chargebacks online merchants receive, reducing operational expenses through proper management, and recovering revenue lost due to wrongfully filed disputes. The content presented is a collaborative effort bringing many experts together to discuss all areas of digital transactions, from fraud screening, to payment processing, to aggressively deflecting and disputing chargebacks.

Speakers include: Eaton-Cardone, Sondra Feinberg, Global Workload Lead Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection, Shaun Levelle, General Manager Paysafe Group, and Scott Tivey, CEO Payometry among others.

"The ongoing fight against chargebacks is an effort to assist online merchants retain and recover revenue. Reducing chargebacks through proper fraud screening is the first step in that effort," Feinberg added: "The Chargeback University series will focus on critical business issues for reducing losses, best practices for handling negative impacts such as increasing chargebacks and minimizing fraud."

For more information or to register for the Chargeback University, visit: www.chargebackuniversity.com.

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses maximize revenue and reduce loss in a variety of industries and sectors within the payments space.

It provides comprehensive and highly scalable solutions for chargeback compliance, handling services and fraud strategy management. The company helps decrease the negative impact of chargebacks, thereby increasing revenue retention to help ensure sustainable growth for every member of the payment channel.

Chargebacks911's unparalleled category experience and Intelligence Source Detection (ISD) technology identifies the true source of chargebacks, optimizes revenue recovery opportunities, mediates disputes, safeguards reputations, monitors transactions 24/7 and helps proactively prevent future fraud. www.chargebacks911.com

