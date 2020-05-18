Templafy Acquires Napp to Add Collaboration and Engagement Tracking to Its Enterprise Document Creation Infrastucture

The acquisition follows recent $25M Series C funding and enables Templafy to accelerate its product roadmap

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy , a global leader in enterprise document creation and automation, has announced today that it will acquire Denmark-based Napp , a B2B sales enablement platform. The acquisition extends Templafy's document creation platform, empowering users with enhanced abilities to collaborate with recipients of business documents and track document performance.

With the added power of the Napp technology, Templafy will enable millions of users to securely share business documents and track recipient engagement. In turn, recipients can read, annotate and provide feedback on shared documents via Templafy's web interface.

"With the addition of Napp's technology, we are expanding our support for enterprise document workflows by bringing actionable insights to our users on the documents they create every day," said Christian Lund, chief product officer at Templafy. "We expect the added functionality to help both employees and businesses achieve a faster and higher return on the efforts put into document creation."

The acquisition of Napp supports the acceleration of Templafy's product roadmap and reinforces its international growth strategy. Templafy recently announced the close of a $25 million Series C funding round and now counts over 2 million licenses sold worldwide.

"The technical capabilities of the Napp platform will reach new heights in combination with Templafy," said Niklas Laugesen, CEO and co-founder of Napp. "Merging the two technologies will bring a unique offering to the market, where millions of users will be even further enabled on their document creation, sharing and engagement path."

To learn more about the added functionality to Templafy's product, visit www.templafy.com/napp/ .

About Templafy

Templafy helps many of the largest companies in the world drive workforce alignment, reduce their liability and increase their productivity through the market leading document creation and document automation platform.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2014, Templafy's team leveraged more than 15 years of experience in template management and document automation to develop an enterprise cloud service solution, which is now a global market leader within its category, validated by blue-chip enterprise customers on every continent.

For more information on Templafy's product and company, visit www.templafy.com , or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/templafy/ or Twitter: @templafy

About Napp

Napp helps B2B sales and marketing organizations succeed by empowering their sales teams with a better sales support tool that helps them close more deals and have better conversations in meetings.

Founded in Copenhagen and venture-funded in 2017, Napp empowers thousands of users within organizations like eBay, BOSCH, Lyreco and Grohe.

Media Contact:

Lucas Strombeck

Walker Sands (for Templafy)

lucas.strombeck@walkersands.com

+1 312-561-2485

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730604/templafy_with_text_512px_blue_Logo.jpg