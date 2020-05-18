Surge in Cases of Chronic Illnesses to Propel Growth in Digital Pathology Market From 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Increase in Research and Development activities to drive growth in the market over the forecast period

- Growth in numbers of geriatric population to push market forward, increasing demand for advanced therapeutics

ALBANY, New York, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A plethora of growth opportunities are set to line-up the global digital pathology market landscape over the period of 2019 to 2027. Multiple trends and drivers at interplay will keep the market buoyant over this period. One of the most significant factors of growth is technological development in the field.

"The global digital pathology market is anticipated to chart a notable growth curve over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) will be ~12.4%, driving the market worth higher. Growth would translate to a host of new opportunities that players in the market would clamor to make the most of", notes Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of Global Digital Pathology Market Study:

Product-wise, image analysis segment dominated market in 2018; over the forecast period, trend will continue

Rising awareness about healthcare IT is a major factor of growth in the image analysis segment

In the end-user segment, diagnostic laboratories will hold a prominent market share over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth of Global Digital Pathology Market:

Transparency Market Research details-out top drivers and trends that are pushing the global digital pathology market on an upward growth trajectory. Over the assessment period of the market report, as mentioned above, the following factors will keep the market buoyant.

Manual interpretation of slides often leads to inaccuracies and is also quite labor intensive; this is leading to shifting preference towards digital pathology

Technological advancements that are being made in the market landscape are also major growth propellers in the global digital pathology market

Need to analyze a large number of slides in a short window of time is pushing demand for digital pathology over the forecast period

Drug development and drug discoveries are on an upward growth curves, contributing massively to growth in the global digital pathology market

Increase in incidence of cancer is a significant factor that is driving demand for digital pathology

Regional Analysis of Global Digital Pathology Market:

In 2018, North America led the global digital pathology market; the trend would follow into the stated assessment period

led the global digital pathology market; the trend would follow into the stated assessment period Early adoption of advanced solutions and robust healthcare infrastructure will contribute massively to growth in the regional market

Asia Pacific will chart significant growth owing to massive geriatric patient pool and increasing government efforts directed towards improving healthcare outcomes

Analyze digital pathology market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape of Global Digital Pathology Market:

The top players that mark the global digital pathology market's vendor landscape have been profiled by Transparency Market Report in its study. It covers individual strategies and way forwards opted by them for ensuring growth in the future. It also delves into financial overviews, product portfolios, recent developments and company overviews, on a granular level.

Top players in the global digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems Imaging, Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Sectra AB and Inspirata, among others. It is quite pertinent to note here that the global digital pathology market is a fragmented landscape with intense competition marking its playfield.

Currently, Transparency Market Research notes, prominent companies are engaged in regulatory approvals and technological advancements so innovative product development can lead the way to growth. Other strategies, which are often resorted to, include partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

The global digital pathology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Product Type

Image Analysis Software



Scanner

Global Digital Pathology Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic & Research Centers



Pharmaceutical Companies



Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Applications

Diagnosis



Consulting Services



Educational



Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

