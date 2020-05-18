Installers which took advantage of cheaply-priced government finance say customers affected by the Covid-19 crisis cannot afford to pay for the solar home systems they have rolled out while expanding renewables programs.Solar companies in Bangladesh which took out low-interest government loans to roll-out installations under various energy programs have asked for $145 million worth of their borrowings to be waived because customers hit by the Covid-19 crisis have been unable to pay for their systems. The government-run Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol) has made cheap 'soft' ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...