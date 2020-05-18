

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in April, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 year-on-year in April, after a 3.0 percent increase in March.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.6 percent annually in April and those of restaurants and hotels gained 5.9 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transportation and communication declined 9.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in April, the same pace of fall as seen in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in April and declined 0.4 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

