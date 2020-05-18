Boyd names Doug Britt as next CEO, Mitch Aiello to serve on board of directors

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in engineered materials and thermal management solutions, announced a leadership transition effective immediately. Doug Britt has been named President CEO of Boyd Corporation, a name that carries nearly a century of commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer needs. He succeeds Mitch Aiello, who will continue to serve on Boyd's board of directors and is stepping down to focus on health and family.

Doug Britt brings over 30 years of experience in leading strategic initiatives, driving commercial success, managing complex operations, and catalyzing growth across many businesses. Doug most recently served as President of the Integrated Solutions division of FLEX, a $20+ billion business unit that combines Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), and Consumer Technologies Groups (CTG). FLEX is a $25 billion global provider of design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions with approximately 180,000 employees and operates in 30 countries.

"I am looking forward to joining Boyd at this exciting time in its journey," said Boyd President and CEO, Doug Britt. "Boyd has cemented a reputation for being a customer-centric, innovative, and highly dependable solutions provider in areas that are critically important to its customers' end products. I look forward to further advancing Boyd's leading position in its exciting end markets and continuing to deepen and broaden the Company's capabilities in order to best serve its customers."

Mitch Aiello joined Boyd in 1999 and became President and CEO in 2003. During his tenure, the company grew from a four-site manufacturer of environmental seals into a best-in-class global manufacturer serving some of the largest customers in the technology, industrial, and healthcare markets. The company now operates 27 facilities in 10 countries with annual sales of over $1 billion. Mitch will maintain his position on Boyd's board of directors and remain an investor in the Company.

"It has been a privilege to lead Boyd over the last 20 years, and I wish Doug the best in his new role as CEO in the years ahead," said Mitch. "Doug's vision for Boyd, expertise in the Company's end markets, and stellar reputation make him the ideal choice to lead this dynamic Company. Boyd will be in great hands. I look forward to continuing to serve on the Company's board of directors as Boyd continues its journey."

"On behalf of Boyd's board of directors, I would like to both thank Mitch and welcome Doug," said Charlie Gailliot, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. "Over the last 20 years, Mitch has transformed Boyd into a world class platform, which we believe is poised for future growth. Given Doug's background and prior commercial success, we believe Doug is a natural fit to continue to realize our collective vision for the Company."

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of engineered materials, thermal management, and environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.

