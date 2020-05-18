Qarah Digital: HRU Financials Ltd., A Safe Haven for Wealth and Financial Investment

"HRU Financials Ltd. is out to prudently and pragmatically select the safest residential and commercial mortgage investments, even during the current economic instability."

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / HRU Financials Ltd, established in Toronto, over the years, has made it a primary objective to make prudent and high-return investments in residential, commercial, construction mortgages and land financing to generate consistent and stable monthly income for individual and group investors.

In simpler terms, the company is out to deliver the best services to its customers and the best possible return on investments to shareholders. HRU Financials Ltd has a diversified mortgage portfolio in Canada's most reliable and largest city area and conservative underwriting with strict guidelines to control and minimize risk. They also provide quarterly investment statements and annual financial statements to keep investors well informed.

The investment company makes the security of its clients a priority even during this COVID-19 pandemic. The company has this to say, "the current economic environment is unstable, and people are seeking a haven for their wealth and assets. We see the coming two years to be significant focus periods of real estate assets, gold, and generally passive investment. HRU is providing a fixed income investment product in the residential debt sector to satisfy the need of the individuals looking for safe returns. We are regulated, consistent, and conservative. The product is paying up to 8.5% annual interest per year."

Unlike publicly traded stocks or mutual funds, HRU MIC NAVPS (Net Asset Value Per Share) do not fluctuate in response to market trends. Unless HRU MIC experiences an operating loss, the share values are always equivalent to the share issue price. This is because of the Income Tax Act (ITA) rule requiring 100% of a MIC's net income to be paid out to the shareholders by way of an annual dividend.

HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation prides itself on putting its clients first, making sure to meet the interest and needs of clients. Three words often used to describe HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation (also known as HRU Financials Ltd), are stability, consistency, and dependability. They also welcome feedbacks from their customers. Here's what a few clients had to say;

"My friend recommended me HRU back in 2016. It's been two years, and I continue to invest with them. They are safe, reliable, and professional. The return on investment is better than banks!" - David Nguyen

"I am a Broker and owns a Mortgage Brokerage. Risk Mitigation is one of my top priorities. HRU MIC is a platform that allows investors to invest and borrow with confidence and assurance." - Rajesh Bassi

"HRU MIC is a subsidiary of the HRU Group. I like the products and services that HRU Group offers. With the great support from HRU Group, I hope that HRU MIC will launch more long-term investment products in the future."- Melissa Fazari

ABOUT COMPANY

HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation is out to prudently and pragmatically select the safest residential and commercial mortgage investments, which yield higher than average returns and are secured against real property across the Greater Toronto Area. In turn, it generates consistent and stable fixed monthly returns for individuals and group investors.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Contact Name: HRU Financials Ltd.

Company Name: HRU Financials Ltd.

Local Address: 301-7300 Warden Ave, Markham, ON L3R 9Z6

Phone: 647-360-8996

Email: info@hrufinancials.com

WEBSITE: https://www.hrufinancials.com/

SOURCE: Qarah Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590248/HRU-Financials-Ltd-A-Safe-Haven-for-Wealth-and-Financial-Investment