Asperitas, a global immersion cooling scaleup with high-profile partners and clients including Dell Technologies, Supermicro, Shell and Credit Agricole, announces a partnership with European data center owner and operator maincubes. The two companies are offering Immersion Cooling Solutions from dedicated immersion cooling colocation suites in the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center. AMS01 is also home to the European Open Compute Project (OCP) Experience Center, which aligns well with the goals of Asperitas a leading OCP standards contributor in the field of immersion cooling.

maincubes has its European colocation data centers located in Amsterdam (AMS01) as well as in Frankfurt (FRA01). These dedicated immersion cooling colocation suites in the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 facility, which is located right next to Schiphol Airport, offer enterprise organizations, cloud service providers (CSPs) and telecom providers a fully aligned data center suite for unique cooling technology. Immersion cooling is especially ideal for high-density compute applications like AI (artificial intelligence), HPC (high-performance computing) and machine learning requirements.

"These colocation suites are uniquely developed for housing Asperitas' immersion cooling technology," said Joris te Lintelo, Vice President of Sales at maincubes. "We're delighted to partner with Asperitas in their quest to empower world markets with their proven immersion cooling solutions. Our jointly offered Immersion Cooling Solutions also meet the expectations of OCP-associated data center users, as it may bring them high levels of additional efficiencies for OCP use cases."

Clients Within Telecom, Automotive, Oil Gas and Finance

Asperitas' immersion cooling technology allows for high-density equipment setups to be operated in an energy efficient manner. This technology enables energy-intensive hardware deployments to continue to function at the highest possible utilization rate. At the same time, it reduces the data center space needed for AI, HPC and machine learning workloads.

The European OCP Experience Center located in maincubes' Amsterdam AMS01 data center matches Asperitas' membership with the Open Compute Project and their efforts to drive global OCP data center standardization for immersion cooling by contributing technical specifications to the OCP community.

"The presence of the European OCP Experience Center in the maincubes AMS01 data center is attracting quite a few organizations interested in OCP-associated innovation. This really matches our efforts within the OCP Advanced Cooling workgroup on immersion cooling," said Rolf Brink, Founder and CEO of Asperitas. "The type of customers maincubes is serving from its colocation data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam includes well-known DAX-listed companies active within the automotive and telecommunications sectors. This too is a perfect fit with our own client base of high-profile customers and the kind of companies we're partnering with. Asperitas is currently gaining interest from renowned companies within telecom, automotive, oil and gas and finance."

Dell Technologies and Shell

Asperitas has announced an OEM partnership with Dell Technologies; and last month, Shell and Asperitas announced the launch of their co-developed Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X. The new fluid for immersion cooling is designed for high cooling efficiency, as well as excellent flow behavior and thermodynamic properties.

"Backed by partnerships like those with Dell Technologies and Shell, Asperitas is successfully delivering its immersion cooling technology as a high-density compute and HPC-focused add-on to existing data center environments," said Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes. "The technology's advantages are not limited to OCP use cases alone though. For our wider client base, including cloud service providers and enterprises, Asperitas' immersion cooling technology might be a very interesting solution to consider."

European OCP Experience Center

Operated by data center vendor Rittal and OCP Solutions Provider Circle B, the European OCP Experience Center located in the maincubes AMS01 data center in Amsterdam is intended to help CIOs, CTOs, IT managers and data center managers understand the impact of OCP designs on their facilities. The OCP Experience Center also allows for testing of OCP-based solutions relevant to specific IT environments.

The Asperitas and maincubes partnership announcement follows the news of maincubes expanding its European presence with a new, highly modular and flexible 8,500-square-meter colocation facility in Frankfurt (FRA02) to be built on five floors. Offering 100% SLA availability and 100% carbon-neutral operations like other maincubes facilities, this new data center will feature state-of-the-art architecture, materials and technologies.

About maincubes

maincubes is part of German investor and real estate developer Art-Invest which is part of the German construction conglomerate Zech Group. maincubes has data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and a network of high-availability data centers of various sizes and types in Europe, enabling it to provide colocation services and secure ecosystems for the digital future of customers across various industries. Via the secureexchange digital platform customers and partners of maincubes can use IT services worldwide such as IoT, (cyber) security and connectivity as well as cloud services to expand their business opportunities. maincubes offers secure, efficient and user-friendly services and a secure home for your data

To learn more about maincubes, visit http://www.maincubes.com.

About Asperitas

Asperitas is a clean and high-tech company founded in 2014 in Haarlem, The Netherlands. Asperitas launched their first Immersed Computing solution in 2017, after an extensive R&D phase with an ecosystem of cutting-edge partners.

Immersed Computing is based on total liquid cooling also known as immersion cooling and is fully ready to support the highest global data center standards. Their solutions are used by cloud providers, research and global enterprises. Asperitas has won several European awards for the innovation level and potential impact of the solutions, including the Europas Greentech award, Global Changemaker Award and the New Energy Challenge organized by Shell. Asperitas is leading the workstream on immersion cooling as part of the advanced cooling subproject of the Open Compute Project.

In 2019 Shell Ventures and PDENH joined Asperitas as investors.

To learn more about https://www.asperitas.com/.

