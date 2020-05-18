Anzeige
Montag, 18.05.2020
18.05.2020 | 14:10
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 15

 Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 15-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          280.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        282.81p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          280.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        282.82p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

© 2020 PR Newswire
