Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 15-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 280.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 282.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 280.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 282.82p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---