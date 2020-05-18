Miami International Holdings Welcomes Seasoned Industry Finance Executive Lance Emmons

Emmons joins MIAX Exchange Group as EVP, CFO

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), the parent holding company of the MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges (the MIAX Exchange Group), today announced that Lance Emmons has joined MIH as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Emmons will lead MIH's financial strategy, planning and operations, including financial analysis and risks, operations optimization, strengthened revenue growth, and organizational leadership and development, among other duties.

Emmons brings over 25 years of financial experience in financial services and technology industries to MIH's senior leadership team. He previously served as Senior Vice President - Finance and Administration, Controller, in addition to other roles during his tenure at the International Securities Exchange (ISE) from 2004 - 2016. While at ISE, he was involved in its initial public offering in 2005 and took the finance lead on the exchange's subsequent acquisitions by Deutsche Börse in 2007 and Nasdaq in 2016. Most recently, Emmons served as Chief Financial Officer of Fit Small Business, a New York-based digital resource for small businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a high caliber executive with strong credentials and remarkable experience," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Lance has a distinguished background in the exchange industry, and we look forward to integrating his talents, expertise and experience into the MIAX Exchange Group's next growth phase."

"It is an exciting time to join MIH, and I feel honored to fill this important role at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," said Emmons. "I look forward to leading the finance department and helping position the company for continued success."

