Orexo and Lyfebulb Partner During Unprecedented Times to Help Those Struggling With Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders

UPPSALA, Sweden and NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo, a Swedih pharmaceutical company focused on improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies, announced that it will partner with Lyfebulb, a patient empowerment platform, to work with substance abuse patients to identify unmet needs made more acute by the pandemic, and to innovate new solutions to aid successful, long-term recovery from alcohol and opioid use disorders.

The first initiative includes in-depth patient research to better understand current patient issues and areas of unmet needs primed for innovation. The second initiative, an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs, will allow patient-led companies in early stages of development to pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of experts for possible collaboration with Orexo.

"Those struggling with substance use disorders need our help now more than ever." said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb. "Isolating times like these emphasize the need for more accessible, innovative solutions. We must push advancements in digital therapies forward, improving the quality of life and successful outcomes for all members of the community."

Rooted in the belief that digital therapeutics are an integral part of the healthcare landscape, the initiative, and the partnership overall, supports Orexo's venture into digital therapeutics for addiction, initially with alcohol and opioids.

"Orexo's long-standing presence in the substance use space has enabled us to understand the complexity of addiction and how grossly underserved these patients are." said Mikaela Odlander, Director of Digital Therapeutics at Orexo. "The treatment of substance use disorders, such as alcohol misuse or opioid addiction, requires a multi-faceted approach. Whilst we are making great strides in addressing this through our ventures in digital therapeutics, we are aware that many opportunities remain unexplored.

The partnership with Lyfebulb will support us in identifying unmet needs in our patient population and source ideas as to how to tackle them.

This endeavor is now more important than ever, as individuals are facing unprecedented challenges to stay healthy during times of isolation and economic downturn."

About Orexo DTx

Orexo DTx is the digital health arm of Orexo AB, a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies. The company addresses unmet needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. Orexo DTx was created in Q4 of 2019 and currently has three products in the pipeline, deprexis for depression, vorvida for alcohol misuse and OXD01 for opioid use disorder, all in partnership with the GAIA group.

Orexo DTx's mission is to redefine treatment of addiction by offering clinically validated digital therapeutics to ensure more successful treatment for patients and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The digital products will be commercialized by Orexo DTx worldwide, with the U.S. as the principal market, where Orexo also commercializes its lead product Zubsolv for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com . You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a chronic disease-focused patient empowerment platform that connects patients and industry to support user-driven innovation. Grounded with its strong foundation in diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, mental health, migraine and transplantation.

See www.lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Lyfebulb LinkedIn, and Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn.

