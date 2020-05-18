E-Learning Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.85% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Learning refers to learning via electronic technologies to access curriculum outside of a traditional classroom. In most cases, this refers to a complete online course or degree.

E-Learning programs take priority over traditional learning methods because of their potential to minimize training costs depending on the overall curriculum and factors such as off shoring, model delivery, and content selection, as well as learning management systems (LMS).

The global e-Learning market size was 171 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% during 2019 to 2025.

In comparison to traditional methods, e-Learning often provides additional qualitative advantages in the form of learning anytime anywhere, access to worldwide mentoring tools for optimal skill growth, and administration as well as control of the training calendar from various locations.

This research provides the empirical analysis of the demand outlook for e-Learning, along with emerging developments and potential forecasts to assess the imminent pockets of investment. The research will also cover the impact of COVID -19 pandemic.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL E-Learning MARKET SIZE

Increased adoption of e-Learning in corporate & academic set-ups, constructive government policies to encourage e-Learning in emerging markets, advances in technology in smart education & e-Learning, increase in the number of mobile learning applications, are some of the major factors that are expected to increase the e-Learning market size.

Mobile learning, micro learning, social learning, and corporate MOOCs are the latest trends that raise industry revenues for e-Learning. The rising demand from various end-user industries, such as healthcare, to train their employees drives the growth of the e-Learning market size.

E-Learning is a gamification leveraging technique that easily collates the tracking progress of students and improves their interactions with educators and other students. In addition, gamification is increasing e-Learning popularity due to the need for systems such as LMS and analytics. These systems are generally used to understand and upgrade the learning process. This increasing incorporation of gamified learning into the e-Learning the system is expected to increase the e-Learning market size

Cloud-based e-learning platforms offer significant reductions in costs, allowing users to access information over the Internet, removing the need for heavy software and applications to be downloaded. This adoption of the cloud-based model is expected to increase the e-learning market size during the forecast period.

On the global e-learning market, the corporate training sector provides an excellent investment opportunity for vendors. Large businesses can be early adopters in mature markets as their training programs, and content covers compliance, IT management, and industry-related courses. Most companies concentrate on facilitating collaboration and information transfer between remote teams, improving functional skills, exchanging cross-domain expertise, and training for entry-level workers and newcomers.

Furthermore, due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the education programs have been shifted online, and there has been an increase in the number of users who have started to pursue an additional degree to enhance their knowledge. This has, in turn, impacted the e-Learning market, and a steep rise is expected.

E-Learning MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate that will give market vendors many opportunities. Digital literacy and awareness of the benefits of using smart devices in modern classrooms will have a major effect on the growth of the e-Learning market share in this region.

North America's e-Learning market share accounts for nearly 40 percent of the global e-Learning market. Furthermore, the region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to adoption among organizations to provide effective training to their employees. The corporate sectors are effectively engaged in enhancing their employee training programs that can lead to higher productivity.

E-Learning MARKET SEGMENTATION

E-Learning Market by Region

The major regions covered in the report are

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East

Africa .

E-Learning Market by Types

e-Learning solutions

e-Learning system.

E-Learning Market by Applications

K-12

Higher education

Corporate.

The e-Learning key manufacturers in this market include:

Adobe

Blackboard

Cisco

Instructure

NIIT

Pearson

Others.

