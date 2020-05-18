

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) announced the FDA has approved the company's PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx for expanded use in non-small cell lung cancer. This will authorize the use of PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx assay as an aid in identifying patients with metastatic NSCLC for treatment with the dual immunotherapy combination of Opdivo and Yervoy, manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb.



'The expanded use of PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx will give physicians in the USA critical information to inform first-line treatment decisions for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer,' said Sam Raha, president of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group.



