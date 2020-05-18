Seed Coating Ingredients Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 3 bn by 2029; Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Agriculture to Underscore Growth: TMR

- Growing need for food security propelling growth in the market over the forecast period

- Latin America to hold a notable share of the market; South Asia to grow at ~9% CAGR

- Polymers seed coating and liquid type segment to contribute significantly to growth

ALBANY, New York, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple factors of growth are driving the global seed coating ingredients market forward and the result is noted in emergence of new opportunities and improvement in market worth. By the end of the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, the market will reach a notable valuation of about USD 3 billion due to these trends and drivers.

Transparency Market Research opines, "An impressive rate of about 8% will be noted in the market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Growing prevalence of sustainable agriculture is a major growth factor."

Key Findings of Global Seed Coating Ingredients Market Study:

In the segment of ingredients type, polymers seed coating ingredients category would chart sturdy growth, emerging as a leading segment

Biological seed coating ingredients held the second spot in 2019, accounting for about 9% of market value; trend is anticipated to continue into the forecast period

On the basis of form-type, the liquid segment would dominate over the forecast period stated above

The encrust seed coating segment of coating type category, will hold a prominent place in the market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Seed Coating Ingredients Market:

Of the multiple factors - trends and drivers - of growth that are marking the global seed coating ingredients market over the forecast period, one of the most prominent ones is that of expansion of use of seed coating technologies to wild species. So far, the high value of economic crops saw a preference of use of these on to them. Such crops include flowers, pasture, and turf grass. However, the much neglected use in ecological restoration will see a change in situation. Ongoing research and development will also help in this endeavor. Other factors, as identified by Transparency Market Research, are spelled out below:

Significant growth in adoption of bio-control seed coating ingredients is being noted, technological advancement, growing environmental concern is a major growth propeller

Need to ensure higher crop yield and its protection from spoilage is contributing to growth in the global seed coating ingredient market

Population growth - set to reach 9.7 billion mark by 2050, an increase of 2 billion from current level - is driving growth

Technological advancement paving way for better food security solutions, helping the market chart a higher growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Seed Coating Ingredients Market:

South Asia will grow at a high growth rate of about 9% over the forecast period

will grow at a high growth rate of about 9% over the forecast period Growing focus of top players on the regional market is pushing the region forward

Numerous players are trying to enter the fray in the regions, setting pace for growth

A significant share of the market will be held by the Latin American region

Competitive Analysis of Global Seed Coating Ingredients Market:

The report on seed coating ingredient market, as prepared by Transparency Market Research, profiles key market players comprehensively. The top market players operating in the fragmented vendor landscape of the market are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Bayer AG, United Phosphorus Ltd., BASF SE, FMC Corporation, E.I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, and FMC Corporation, among others.

Over the forecast period, a mix of varied growth strategies will be noted in the market landscape, being deployed by players to stay ahead of the competition. As per Transparency Market Research, prominent names in the market focus on acquiring small scale companies. This is particularly true of multinational corporations.

The aim is usually to have a diverse and often strong product portfolio. Production capacity is another such strong focal point for these players. Other than key alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and so on, companies also direct special efforts towards research and development.

Seed Coating Ingredients Market Segmentation

Seed Coating Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

Polymers

Petrochemical Polymers



Bio-Based Polymers

Biologicals

Fillers

Colorants

Seed Coating Ingredients Market by Form Type-

Powder

Liquid

Seed Coating Ingredients Market by Coating Type

Film

Encrust

Pellet

Seed Coating Ingredients Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe



EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

South Asia

India



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Turkey



South Africa



North Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

