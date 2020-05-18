Nordea Bank AB (publ) increases the outstanding amount of the below certificate (ETN) with effect as of 20 May 2020. Ticker ISIN Current number of Increase in number New total number instruments of instruments of instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BULL DK006095 2 000 000 8 000 000 10 000 000 DANSX5SNO 8601 ND --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
