Frost & Sullivan Presents a Strategic Framework for a Blockchain-enabled World

COVID-19 will accelerate and magnify the cross-currents of systemic change that were inevitable and already on the horizon

SANTA CLARA, California, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its study, The Enterprise Blockchain Multiverse-Cross-industry Analysis and Ecosystem Development, 2020-2026, Frost & Sullivan prepares readers for a blockchain-enabled world, laying out a long-range view of potential industry impacts as we race to build the foundations of the next-generation internet-Web 3.0. It sets out a clear, concise and detailed framework for both near-term and long-range strategic planning that accounts for best uses, converging technology and critical success factors as new solutions are deployed to digitize process rails and capture value in transforming ecosystems at scale. The next global era of industry disaggregation and restructuring is here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169345/Frost_Sullivan_Blockchain.jpg

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/43q

"Existing IT systems are not fit-for-purpose when it comes to addressing the most pressing systemic problems of our time. Enterprises are being forced to adapt to complex structural change as the technology industry undergoes a paradigm shift that undermines long-held assumptions," said Maya Cotton, Information and Communication Technology Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "All organizations and institutions will be challenged to keep track of the moving pieces and identify the ecosystem levers to push to ensure their near-term sustainability and long-term relevance. Standard models of platformization, productization and servicization are giving way to strategic projects and collaborations among unique sets of players."

In 2019 and 2020, enterprise blockchain solutions reached minimum viable product (MVP). Since then technical barriers are falling fast in the building of a new network of networks. Hot spots of development are now making visible the shape of things to come and the leaders who are likely to dominate.

This is being led, first, by transitions in global financial and monetary systems where blockchain capabilities enable trust and digital connective tissue. All industry verticals will eventually be impacted to some degree. Immense growth opportunities exist for those who can see and capture them; they include:

Global trade: Multiple process rails within the international trade ecosystem are migrating to blockchain-enabled networks and applications. Within trade, the challenge to supply chains posed by COVID-19 arrives at a time when they were already being retooled to capture 50x-100x gains in efficiency, creating a timely synergy.

Multiple process rails within the international trade ecosystem are migrating to blockchain-enabled networks and applications. Within trade, the challenge to supply chains posed by COVID-19 arrives at a time when they were already being retooled to capture 50x-100x gains in efficiency, creating a timely synergy. Cryptocurrencies, digital finance and the global monetary system: Dominant players in these systems, including the world's largest financial institutions and central banks, are expected to roll out cryptocurrency strategies in the near term. The foundations of a global blockchain network are already in place while new services are being reimagined and programmed.

Dominant players in these systems, including the world's largest financial institutions and central banks, are expected to roll out cryptocurrency strategies in the near term. The foundations of a global blockchain network are already in place while new services are being reimagined and programmed. Healthcare: This ecosystem represents some of the highest-complexity and highest-reward opportunities. The coronavirus stress-test has laid bare the many cracks in these systems that need to be filled.

This ecosystem represents some of the highest-complexity and highest-reward opportunities. The coronavirus stress-test has laid bare the many cracks in these systems that need to be filled. Social impact ecosystems to make a better interconnected world: In the blockchain multiverse, developing markets and social enterprises are attracting attention as blockchain is used to provide solutions to problems in ways that were not possible before.

The Enterprise Blockchain Multiverse-Cross-industry Analysis and Ecosystem Development, 2020-2026 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information and Communication Technology research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

The Enterprise Blockchain Multiverse-Cross-industry Analysis and Ecosystem Development, 2020-2026

MF3B

Contact:

Francesca Valente

P: +54 11 4777 5300

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com