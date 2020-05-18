

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) have decided to allow customers to rebook their trip free of charge to a new travel date up to and including December 2021. Previously, if a rebooking was made, the new trip had to start by 30 April 2021. Now, this period has been extended.



The rule applies to tickets booked up to and including 30 June 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021. The company said passengers who wish to change their travel date can make a one-time rebooking free of charge.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LUFTHANSA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de